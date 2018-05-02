THE CORAL – Neues Album „Move Through The Dawn“

2 Mai 2018 No Comment



The Coral veröffentlichen erste Single „Sweet Release“ aus dem neuen Album „Move Through The Dawn“, das am 17. August via Ignition Records erscheinen wird. Die Single „Sweet Release“ ist ein erster Vorgeschmack aufs Album, der ab sofort digital erhältlich ist. Das dazugehörige Video stammt von James Slater und führt The Corals Tradition ironisch amüsanter Ästhetik fort (man schaue sich nur Albumcover und Foto an…)

Derweil hat Nick Power, der Keyboarder von The Coral, ein neues Buch geschrieben. „Into The Void“, das gleichzeitig mit dem neuen Album veröffentlicht wird. Es ist Powers drittes Buch und ein aufschlussreicher, amüsanter und bewegender Bericht aus erster Hand über die Aufnahme, Veröffentlichung und Tournee von „Distance Inbetween“. Die folgenden Zeilen sind diesem Buch entnommen:

On a motorway between Leeds and Newcastle, we’re talking about production for the next album. It’s about two o’clock in the morning and we’ve just passed the Angel of the North, the huge iron siren and pagan-like gateway to the Tyneside area. Seeing something that mysterious can bring about a change in the way you think, if you know what I mean. Nobody can see each other’s faces. We’re just voices in the dark, talking excitedly. Like we’ve been jolted into life suddenly:

“I’ve been recording a lot of guitars just going straight into the desk lately. There’s no amplifier spill. It sounds unbelievable.”

“We should try that for the new album.“

“Like all that weird Lindsey Buckingham solo stuff we were listening to before. It’s like that. Or Geoff Emerick, know what I mean? Really dry and present.“

“If we’re gonna go for it then we might as well just do it and not hold back. There are some good tunes already.“

“Yeah. We should aim for something a bit more song-based now, change it up a bit. Like some kind of surf thing. The Beach Boys in Llandudno. Phil Spector and The Ramones. Dion in the 70’s. A strange Mexican cartoon.“

“It’s almost like the opposite of the last album.“

“We’d be repeating ourselves otherwise, wouldn’t we?“

“It’s a risk, but definitely.”

„I think scrap the lot and start again.“

„Everything?“

„Yeah.“

„The studio’s booked, though?“

„Fuck it.“

„Let’s do it.“

„Move Through The Dawn“ wurde in den Parr Street Studios in Liverpool aufgenommen und gemeinsam von The Coral und Rich Turvey produziert. Das Album ist der Nachfolger des von Kritikern gefeierten „Distance Inbetween“ aus 2016.

Seit ihrer Debut-EP im Jahr 2001 haben The Coral allein in England über eine Million Alben verkauft, fünf davon erreichten die Top 10, darunter auch das 2003er Album „Magic and Medicine“. Ihre acht Top-40-Singles beinhalten „Dreaming Of You“, „In The Morning“, „Pass It On“ und „Don’t Think You’re The First“.

THE CORAL „Move Through The Dawn“ Tracklist:

01. Eyes Like Pearls

02. Reaching Out For A Friend

03. Sweet Release

04. She’s A Runaway

05. Strangers In The Hollow

06. Love Or Solution

07. Eyes Of The Moon

08. Undercover Of The Night

09. Outside My Window

10. Stormbreaker

11. After The Fair

http://thecoral.co.uk/