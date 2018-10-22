THE DWARVES & NICK OLIVERI (QOTSA) – Live in Düsseldorf

22 Oktober 2018 No Comment

triggerfish.de präsentiert:

The Dwarves & Nick Oliveri Death Electric @ Stone im Ratinger Hof – Düsseldorf

Fr. 16.11.2018 – 20.30h Beginn / Einlass 20.00h

Einzige Deutschland-show! Special Guest: Nick Oliveri Death Electric (Nick & full Band spielen ein Best Of Set von Kyuss bis QOTSA)

From their beginnings as a Mid-Western garage band the Dwarves have remained the ugly stepchild of Rock n‘ Roll. Major players in both the Seattle grunge explosion and the Gilman St. punk renaissance, the Dwarves have always distinguished themselves as the hardest, vilest band on the scene. Throughout the 1990’s the Dwarves chaotic shows and incendiary interviews drew the attention of both underground and mainstream press and their bad reputation made them the band that simply would not die. Now the Dwarves are back to warp a new generation.

http://www.thedwarves.com/